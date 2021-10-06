Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to boost cross-border trade, solve water issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Uzbek and Turkmen presidents agreed to create a border trade zone to improve regional transport networks and solve transborder water issues, Uzbek national news agency UzA reported Wednesday

TASHKENT, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Uzbek and Turkmen presidents agreed to create a border trade zone to improve regional transport networks and solve transborder water issues, Uzbek national news agency UzA reported Wednesday.

Following the meeting of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Tuesday, the two sides signed 23 cooperative documents in fields including transport, water-saving technologies, justice, science and culture, reported UzA.

The documents include an agreement on the establishment and regulation of the Uzbek-Turkmen border trade zone, which provides a legal basis for the creation of a trade center near the border.