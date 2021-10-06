UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan To Boost Cross-border Trade, Solve Water Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:34 PM

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to boost cross-border trade, solve water issues

Uzbek and Turkmen presidents agreed to create a border trade zone to improve regional transport networks and solve transborder water issues, Uzbek national news agency UzA reported Wednesday

TASHKENT, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Uzbek and Turkmen presidents agreed to create a border trade zone to improve regional transport networks and solve transborder water issues, Uzbek national news agency UzA reported Wednesday.

Following the meeting of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Tuesday, the two sides signed 23 cooperative documents in fields including transport, water-saving technologies, justice, science and culture, reported UzA.

The documents include an agreement on the establishment and regulation of the Uzbek-Turkmen border trade zone, which provides a legal basis for the creation of a trade center near the border.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

3 seconds ago
 Shanghai sees rise in soybean imports from U.S.

Shanghai sees rise in soybean imports from U.S.

4 seconds ago
 Russia reports record number of coronavirus deaths ..

Russia reports record number of coronavirus deaths

1 minute ago
 New Zealand hikes rate to 0.5 pct, ending record l ..

New Zealand hikes rate to 0.5 pct, ending record low rate

1 minute ago
 UN agency warns of looming global water crises

UN agency warns of looming global water crises

1 minute ago
 Kamayab Pakistan Program widely hailed in KP

Kamayab Pakistan Program widely hailed in KP

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.