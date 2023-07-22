Open Menu

Uzbekistan's Foreign Trade Turnover Exceeds 29 Bln USD From January To June

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover exceeds 29 bln USD from January to June

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover has exceeded 29 billion U.S. Dollars from January to June this year, the country's Statistics Agency said on Friday.

According to the data, the indicator increased by 4.7 billion dollars or 19.

4 percent year on year. The country's exports and imports reached 12.1 billion dollars and 17 billion dollars respectively.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to 50 billion dollars in 2022.

Last year, Russia, China and Kazakhstan are among the country's major trading partners.

