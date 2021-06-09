UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Centre Established At FCCI

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:19 PM

Vaccination centre established at FCCI

A corona vaccination centre for the business community of Faisalabad has been established in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A corona vaccination centre for the business community of Faisalabad has been established in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) office.

All paraphernalia and facilities required for this centre had been provided.

President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed visited the centre and directed to further improve the facilities for the convenience of the FCCI members who will visit this centre for vaccination.

He said that a major chunk of FCCI members are frequent travellers and due to the pandemic, they have to get mandatory coronavirus vaccination along with its proper certification.

He said that the most comfortable environment had been provided in the FCCI auditorium whereour members could get vaccination in a hassle free environment.

He said that the families of FCCI members could also avail this free facility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Visit Chamber Commerce Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD rings Nasdaq Dubai’s market-opening ..

6 minutes ago

‘It is patriotism that barred me from working wi ..

8 minutes ago

CP&WB chairperson visits Child Protection Institut ..

1 minute ago

Police foils terror bid, terrorist arrested in Dir ..

1 minute ago

CM Mehmood Khan for identify development projects ..

1 minute ago

DC distributed kisan cards among farmers

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.