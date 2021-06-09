Vaccination centre established at FCCI

A corona vaccination centre for the business community of Faisalabad has been established in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A corona vaccination centre for the business community of Faisalabad has been established in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) office.

All paraphernalia and facilities required for this centre had been provided.

President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed visited the centre and directed to further improve the facilities for the convenience of the FCCI members who will visit this centre for vaccination.

He said that a major chunk of FCCI members are frequent travellers and due to the pandemic, they have to get mandatory coronavirus vaccination along with its proper certification.

He said that the most comfortable environment had been provided in the FCCI auditorium whereour members could get vaccination in a hassle free environment.

He said that the families of FCCI members could also avail this free facility.