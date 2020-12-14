UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccine Approval Sends Wall Street Climbing At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:05 PM

Vaccine approval sends Wall Street climbing at open

Wall Street indices rose at the open on Monday as the first coronavirus vaccine doses were given in the United States, with traders hoping to recoup recent losses

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street indices rose at the open on Monday as the first coronavirus vaccine doses were given in the United States, with traders hoping to recoup recent losses.

After a choppy week which nonetheless left major indexes near all-time highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.8 percent at 30,280.46, about 30 minutes into the trading session.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 3,695.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.1 percent to 12,516.51.

Even as Covid-19 cases in the United States have been surging, stocks have been pushing towards new records, fueled by hope for the vaccines that could fully reopen the economy.

The United States on Friday became the sixth country to green-light the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, capping a week in which the single-day death toll hit 3,000.

Pfizer shares were barely changed, while AstraZeneca fell 6.8 percent after announcing a $38 billion deal to buy Alexion, which soared 31 percent.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington is set to formally release a $908 billion compromise relief package that includes new unemployment aid, help for state and local governments and limited liability protections for businesses.

But there have been few signs in recent days that the latest offer would be enough to win support in the Republican-controlled Senate or the Democrat-controlled house.

"The market at least seems heartened by a growing chorus of congressmen speaking to the notion that they won't go home for the holidays until there is an agreement of some kind on a relief package," Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O'Hare said in an analysis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Washington Holidays German Buy United States Stocks Market From Agreement Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAEU targets 25 points advance in QS ranking each ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain on death of Sh ..

21 minutes ago

DAE delivers first of 18 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft ..

21 minutes ago

44 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

32 seconds ago

Warning over 'blind adoption' of AI and rights imp ..

34 seconds ago

Explosion rocks Singapore-flagged tanker at Saudi ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.