Value addition, branding must for enhancing agriculture products exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday informed the National Assembly, Special Committee on Agriculture products that value addition and branding was vital to enhance local exports of mangoes to get better rate of return in international markets.

The committee which met here with Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser in chair was also informed that exports of mango may reduce due to increase in air cargo charges by Pakistan International Airlines, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed modalities for the provision of agriculture inputs including seeds and fertilizers to farmers on controlled rates besides, it also discussed ways and means to provide relief to growers on electricity.

The committee also discussed the matters relating to increase in air cargo charges of mangoes by the Pakistan International Airline as well as difficulties of mango exporters at Iranian border.