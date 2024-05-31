Open Menu

Value Of China's Int'l Trade In Goods, Services Up 13 Pct In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Value of China's int'l trade in goods, services up 13 pct in April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The value of China's international trade in goods and services exceeded 4.11 trillion Yuan in total in April 2024, increasing by 13 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, export and import values of the country's international trade in goods and services amounted to 297.4 billion U.S. Dollars and 281.6 billion U.S. dollars, respectively, with a surplus of 15.9 billion U.S. dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached 1.

9 trillion yuan while the import value totaled 1.62 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 281.5 billion yuan.

The export value of services trade amounted to 205.9 billion yuan and services trade import value stood at 374.7 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 168.8 billion yuan.

Tourism was the biggest contributor to services trade, with its trade value amounting to 179.9 billion yuan, followed by transport services and other commercial services, according to the administration.

