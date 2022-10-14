(@FahadShabbir)

Eco activists from the UK climate campaign group Just Stop Oil on Friday splashed tomato soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery in London to demand that the government halt new projects on oil and gas extraction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Eco activists from the UK climate campaign group Just Stop Oil on Friday splashed tomato soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery in London to demand that the government halt new projects on oil and gas extraction.

"Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have thrown soup over Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers, as actions in the capital roll into the 14th day. They are demanding that the UK government halts all new oil and gas projects," the climate group said in a statement.

This month's actions are timed to coincide with the planned launch of a new round of oil and gas projects, with over 100 new energy licenses likely to be awarded to the extraction companies, the statement said.

The protests are also taking place in line with an energy price hike on October 1, "which means almost 8 million households are expected to fall into fuel poverty by April 1st 2023," it added.

On Thursday, Just Stop Oil campaigners blocked a busy roundabout in the Central London district of Southwark and reportedly prevented an ambulance from passing. Since October 1, the police have arrested more than 350 activists.

The Just Stop Oil movement opposes the UK government's plan to approve up to 46 fields for oil and gas production by 2025. The campaigners have repeatedly staged protests, blocking major roads and gluing themselves to paintings in galleries.