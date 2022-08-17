UrduPoint.com

Variety Evaluation Committee Of PARC Recommends 10 New Verities Of Hybrid Seeds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Variety Evaluation Committee of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Rice Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) on Wednesday approved and recommended 10 new hybrids seeds verities for commercial cultivation in order to enhance per-acre crop output of the crop in the country.

Out of the total new approved hybrids seed verities, one variety is long grain that is famous world over for its aroma and taste also recommended for commercial cultivation that would help to capture potential international markets.

The Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) met with Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali in chair.

Dr Muhammad Yousuf, National Coordinator presented the working paper for the sixty-two rice hybrids varieties for consideration and approval.

The representatives of national and multinational seed companies including Seed Association of Pakistan, Crop Life Pakistan, Pakistan Hi-tech Hybrid Seed Association and Federal and provincial research institutes attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PARC highlighted the role of private and public sector in research and development of rice in the country and emphasized the importance of quality seed for enhancing the productivity and profitability of farmers.

He asked the seed companies for making efforts to provide high quality of rice to farmers in the country in order to enhance local output of crop to tackle with domestic needs as well as enhancing exports to fetch foreign exchange reserves.

Dr Ali also appreciated the role PARC scientist and private-public sector collaboration for taking interest in research and development of rice in the country, adding that the matching efforts would help in ensuring quality high yielding seed verities of wheat, cotton, maize and sugarcane to enhance their productivity.

Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, Chairman Committee and Member Plant Sciences Division PARC presided over the variety evaluation committee meeting and informed participants that PARC is committed to perform its role in variety evaluation in transparent manner in collaboration with National Agricultural Research System.

The Committee recommended nine rice hybrids and one long grain variety for commercial cultivation in the country. Representatives of seed companies appreciated the role of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council for its role in testing of rice hybrids varieties in Pakistan for the benefits of farmers as well as rice sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Exports Agriculture Muhammad Ali Market Cotton Wheat

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

19 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

3 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

3 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

4 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.