Various Areas Mostly In KP Suitable For Tea Cultivation: FAO
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Various areas in Pakistan and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suitable for tea cultivation, which have identified a GIS-based survey
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Various areas in Pakistan and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suitable for tea cultivation, which have identified a GIS-based survey.
This was told during a meeting of the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education Abdul Karim Tordher with Farrukh Toirov, Provincial Head and Deputy Country Representative of the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a subsidiary agency of United Nations here at Agricultural University Peshawar on Wednesday.
During meeting, the Special Assistant was briefed regarding the possibilities of tea cultivation and a comprehensive study conducted in this regard.
Besides, Director Business Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT), Iqbal Sarwar, Manager Tourism Gul Muhammad was also present on this occasion.
They were told that Pakistan is the largest importer of tea in the world and imports 252,000 tons of tea every year and by the year 2031, the demand will increase to 317,000 tons.
According to the ground facts 271,406 acres of land could be purely utilized for tea cultivation of which most of the suitable areas are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
These suitable areas include Mansehra, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lowe Kolai Palas, Batagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Buner, Haripur, Malakand and Mardan. The utilization of the identified areas has potential to produce 190,000 tons of tea annually, which is 75% of the current requirement of the country.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant termed the technical study conducted by the international organization as very useful and beneficial, saying their priority is to develop this sector under the business model.
The Special Assistant said that on behalf of the provincial government they will make efforts to practically use this study.
He said that we will talk to the agriculture authorities to take effective measures in this regard.
He added that similar comprehensive and technical study by the international organization will also be very useful for trout fish breeding.
Recent Stories
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days
Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low
DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement
Custom officials visits NH&MP office
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families
FESCO issues shutdown program
Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II
More Stories From Business
-
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets56 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI keen on strengthening academia-CPEC linkages2 hours ago
-
PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points1 hour ago
-
PDWP approves 8 development schemes worth Rs. 28b3 hours ago
-
Cotton futures close lower4 hours ago
-
'Belarusian President to visit Pakistan in October'4 hours ago
-
Rupee weakens against dollar1 hour ago
-
MD PSIC visits SCCI4 hours ago
-
Eurozone producer prices fall at slowest pace in 11 months5 hours ago
-
Markets track Wall St records as Powell revives rate hopes1 hour ago
-
World’s most valuable firms satisfy investors in first half of 20245 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.242,3005 hours ago