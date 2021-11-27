The Chambers of Commerce and Industries from different districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday have expressed their support for the economic policies of the United Business Group panel

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chambers of Commerce and Industries from different districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday have expressed their support for the economic policies of the United Business Group panel.

The Ubuted Business Group who is contesting the election of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2022.

The Chambers of KP have supported the candidates of the panel including Dr. Noman Idrees Senior Vice President Candidat Leader of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Riaz.

A senior leader of FPCCI from KP Ghazanfar Bilour and other members from FPCCI in different districts of KPK met with the chamber's body members during the election campaign.

The trader's associations have expressed their confidence in UBH and announced support for the panel owing to their better policies in the interests of business organizations.

Talking to the media after meeting with the district Abbottabad executive body of Chamber of Commerce and Industry the Presidential candidate Dr. Noman Idrees said that he would always protect the rights of the business community and solve their problems.

On this occasion, the senior Vice presidential candidate Hanif Goer said that we would strengthen the country's economy and overcome the economic difficulties by playing our positive role after the Coronavirus outbreak.

He said that after the success in the election, he would work to strengthen the link between the business community and the government agencies, increase exports, reduce unemployment and promote industrial development.