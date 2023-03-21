Various FBR export facilitation modules launched: DG Customs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Customs Automation & Reforms, Federal board of Revenue, Syed Shakeel Shah said on Tuesday that the FBR had launched various modules of Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) for facilitation of exporters and export of goods and services under fully automated and digitized environment.

He was speaking to the participants in a workshop, organised by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here at APTMA House. He was accompanied by Nayyar Shafique, Collector Customs, Sambarial, Ms. Farah Farooq, Additional Collector Customs, Dry Port, Lahore, Kareem Adil, Deputy Director Input Output Coefficient Organization (IOCO) and other senior FBR officers. While, Chairman APTMA North Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad and Secretary General Raza Baqir and a large number of APTMA members attended the workshop.

Syed Shakeel Shah said the objective of a series of workshop is to interact with the industry representatives to know about the issues faced in utilization of EFS and glitches being faced by them in their day to day working in order to improve the system.

The DG said that as many as three-fourth of the issues have been resolved and remaining would be worked out before the deadline. Deployment of additional human resource and technical assistance would be well in place by the department as well, he added.

DG said that FBR was proactive to eliminate any irritants on the way of exports and would go all the way to resolve all sorts of issues relating to exports.

He said the module related to reconciliation of stock was at final stage would be made operational by the first week of April. Similarly, he said, the module related to indirect exports had also been developed and already deployed accordingly. He said that now indirect exporters would not be required to seek approval from the Collector on consignment to consignment basis. He added that now such exporters would only feed the details in the system and would not require any formal approval.

DG Customs said Pakistan Single Window portal had already been put in place and over 70 departments could be accessed through a single platform from all across the country. He urged the exporters to make maximum use of EFS and Pakistan Single Window and to suggest any improvements required to be made by them.

He appreciated APTMA for coordinating with customs in resolution of exporters problems and hoped such interactions would continue in the future.

Shakeel Shah added that FBR had instructed all the collectorates and field formations to automate all processes and business working even if requisite persons were to be hired from the market. He said that the trade associations and practitioners would also be associated in the said exercise. He asserted that after automation there would be no need of repeated approvals for the same exercise once the objective is achieved in this respect.

Department's automation team from Karachi made a detailed presentation on the EFS modules and gathered proposals and queries to improve it further.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad highlighted the issues being faced by the industry in smooth application of EFS. He urged the visiting FBR team to extend equal period of 48 months for raw material utilization both for the existing ones as well as newly switched over to the EFS. He also pointed out that the textile exports had dropped by 11 percent over the first eight months of the current fiscal and it was right time for the FBR to extend maximum support to the textile sector.

Chairman APTMA North Hamid Zaman thanked the visiting delegation and urged the member mills to ensure a timely feedback for further improvement in the Scheme. He also appreciated the patience of DG Automation and his team in responding to the queries raised by the member mills on the occasion.