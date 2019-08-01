Vegetable exports increase 10.80 pc during FY 2018-19: SBP

The vegetable products export from the country grew by 10.80 percent during the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The vegetable products export from the country grew by 10.80 percent during the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The vegetable products exports from the country during July-June (2018-19) were recorded at $3380.799 million against the export of $3051.165 million during July-June (2017-18), showing growth of 10.80 percent, according to the report.

The food commodities that contributed positively included edible vegetables, export of which grew from $146.892 million last year to $242.448 million during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 65.05 percent.

The exports of coffee, tea, mate drink and spices increased by 15.58 percent, from $104.852 million to $122.246 million whereas the exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits increased by 45.03 percent, from $75.841 million to $109.999milion.

The exports of cereals grew by 06 percent from $2158.776 million to $2288.418 million while the exports of edible fruits and nuts increased by 11.47 percent, from $383.419 million last year to $427.790 million, the data revealed.

The exports product of milling industry witnessed growth of 8.80 percent, from $126.639 million to $137.790 million whereas the exports of vegetable planting materials increased by 48.37 percent, from $5.705 million to $8.465 million.

Meanwhile, the country's merchandize trade deficit plunged by 15.33 percent during the fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit contracted to $31.820 billion during July-June (2018-19) against the deficit of $37.583 billion recorded during July-June (2017-18).

The exports during the period under review witnessed decrease of one percent by falling from $23.212 billion during last year to $22.979 billion during the ongoing fiscal year.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 9.86 percent to $54.799 billion during the period under review from $60.795 billion last year, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the merchandize exports declined by 8.77 per cent, from $1.882 billion in June 2018 to $1.717 billion in June 2019 while the imports declined by 22.80 percent from $5.652 billion in June 2018 to $4.364 billion in June 2019, the data revealed.

