Vegetable exports increase 14.04% in 1st half of FY 2019-20: State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):The exports of vegetable products from the country witness increase of 14.04 percent during the first six month of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of December 2019, the exports of vegetable products were recorded at $1582.786 million as against $1387.863 million exports recorded during the same month of last year, showing growth of 14.04 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable exports included edible vegetables, export of which grew from $92.611 million last year to $117.957 million during the current fiscal year, showing increase of 27.36 percent.

The exports of edible fruits and nuts increased by 7.

62 percent, from $182.441 million to $196.361 million whereas the exports of cereals also increased by 23.38 percent, from $901.956 million to $1112.899 million.

The exports of vegetable planting materials grew by 50.52 percent from $3.339 million to $5.026 million, the data revealed.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included coffee, tea, Mate and spices, export of which declined from $68.973 million last year to $54.118 million during the current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 21.53 percent.

During the month under review, the exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits decreased by 21.10 percent from $63.758 million to $50.303 million while the export of milling industry product also declined by 47.32 percent from $52.361 million to $27.582 million, the data added.