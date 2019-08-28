Vegetable exports increase 20.25pc in July: SBP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):The exports of vegetable products from the country grew by 20.25 percent during the first month of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the exports of vegetable products were recorded at $314.231 million as against $261.304 million exports recorded during the same month of last year, showing growth of 20.25 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable exports included edible vegetables, export of which grew from $12.568 million last year to $21.064 million during the current fiscal year, showing increase of 67.60 percent.

The exports of coffee, tea, mate drink and spices increased by 4.49 percent, from $8.258 million to $8.629 million whereas the exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits also increased by 48.74 percent, from $3.

465 million to $5.154 million.

During the period under review, the exports of cereals grew by 26.67 percent from $170.980 million to $216.590 million while the exports of edible fruits and nuts increased by 18.27 percent, from $40.597 million last year to $48.016 million, the data revealed.

The exports of live trees and other plants witnessed growth of 110.95 percent, from $0.210 million to $0.443 million whereas the exports of vegetable planting materials increased by 91.40 percent, from $0.547 million to $1.047 million.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included products of milling industry, export of which declined from $20.956 million last year to $10.141 million during the current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 51.60 percent.

During the month under review, the exports of other vegetable saps and extracts also decreased by 15.44 percent from $3.723 million to $3.148 million, the data added\395