Open Menu

Vegetable Exports Increase 43.2% To $430 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

Pakistan’s vegetable exports increased by 43.2 percent to $430 million in fiscal year 2024 as compared to the previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s vegetable exports increased by 43.2 percent to $430 million in fiscal year 2024 as compared to the previous year.

The country exported a variety of fresh and processed vegetables, including onions, potatoes, brassica, tomatoes, carrots, and garlic, generating valuable foreign exchange earnings in FY2024, said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data available with Wealth Pakistan.

The data revealed that, potatoes constituted the largest share in export volume at 749,428 metric tons, earning 139 million. Onions followed with 346,378 metric tons, contributing the highest export value of $223 million.

Brassica exports were recorded at 95,646 metric tons worth 14 million, while tomatoes accounted for 35,532 metric tons with an export value of $5 million.

The higher international demand and competitive pricing helped Pakistan achieve a significant rise in export earnings. Besides, lower production costs and improved market positioning in Asia and the Gulf strengthened Pakistan’s performance.

Processed vegetables, such as frozen and dried products, including peas and spinach, also contributed to growth, with rising demand from Southeast Asia and Europe.

In terms of export market trends, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained among the largest buyers of Pakistani agri products.

Exports to Sri Lanka earned $93 million, up 40 percent in value.

The United Arab Emirates imported 204,049 metric tons, with export earnings of $90 million, reflecting a 52.4 percent increase in value.

Malaysia emerged as the fastest-growing market, where exports surged by 227.2 percent in value to $69 million, while volumes nearly doubled with an 85.8 percent increase to 161,819 metric tons.

Similarly, Qatar and Oman posted a remarkable growth, with values rising by 99.3 percent and 95.7 percent, respectively.

Export volumes to these markets also expanded significantly, reflecting growing Gulf demand for Pakistani vegetables.

New markets also recorded promising results. Singapore registered a 245 percent jump in export value, while Kuwait reported a remarkable 264.8 percent increase.

The Netherlands, though a small market, grew by 150.1 percent in value and 126.6 percent in quantity, reflecting Pakistan’s expanding footprint in Europe.

The diversification of export markets has emerged as a positive trend for Pakistan’s vegetable sector. This shift signals a reorientation of Pakistan’s agricultural trade toward emerging high-demand regions.

Pakistan’s continued growth in vegetable exports reflects both resilience and competitiveness. With further investment in processing facilities, packaging, and value addition, the country is well-positioned to strengthen its share in the global vegetable market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

1 hour ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

2 hours ago
 Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Que ..

Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Quest to empower youth with clima ..

28 seconds ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

2 hours ago
Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

29 seconds ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

30 seconds ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

3 hours ago
 Protecting human lives top priority: ACS

Protecting human lives top priority: ACS

31 seconds ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arr ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arrested over murder, abduction t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business