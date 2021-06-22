UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vegetable Exports Increased Record 4.02% In 11 Months

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Vegetable exports increased record 4.02% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Vegetable exports during first eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 4.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, Vegetables worth US $ 295,903 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 284,462 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Fruits increased by 1.61 per cent, worth US $ 404,514 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 398,110 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Spices increased by 0.94 per cent, worth US $ 82,693 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 81,925 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of all other food items increased by 8.88 per cent, worth US $ 512,788 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 470,946 thousand of same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same All From

Recent Stories

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

7 minutes ago

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

36 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

37 minutes ago

French minister regrets UEFA rejecting rainbow Ger ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.