Vegetable exports increased record 4.02% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Vegetable exports during first eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 4.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, Vegetables worth US $ 295,903 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 284,462 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Fruits increased by 1.61 per cent, worth US $ 404,514 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 398,110 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Spices increased by 0.94 per cent, worth US $ 82,693 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 81,925 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of all other food items increased by 8.88 per cent, worth US $ 512,788 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 470,946 thousand of same period of last year.

