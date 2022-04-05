Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

The price hike, overcharging and non-availability of seasonal fruit and vegetable in the markets are on the rise as their prices reached highest during the Ramzan all over Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The price hike, overcharging and non-availability of seasonal fruit and vegetable in the markets are on the rise as their prices reached highest during the Ramzan all over Hazara division.

According to reports, a day before the holy month, onion price was 40-45 rupees per kg and on first Ramzan its price increased to 90-95 per kg similarly tomato prices remained between Rs 200, Ginger and garlic now being sold at Rs 240 and Rs 250 per kg, Potato 50-60 rupees per KG.

Before start of Ramzan Lemon were up to 150 rupees per Kg and its price increased to 360 rupees, Cucumber Rs 70 rupees per kg, Spinach 40 rupees per KG.

Fruit prices have also increased, as Apple are being sold at Rs 200 to Rs 300 per Kg, Afghan Pomegranate 250 rupees per Kg, oranges 200 to 300 rupees per dozen, while Watermelon Rs 100 per KG.

According to spokesman, the district governments of the division had also established 'Ramzan Sasta Bazar' and Kisan markets to tackle the price hike and provide relief to the people.

The district administrations also deputed price control magistrates and other officials to fix the prices of vegetable in the markets early in the morning to avoid hoarding and price hike.