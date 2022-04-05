UrduPoint.com

Vegetable, Fruit Prices Go Up In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

The price hike, overcharging and non-availability of seasonal fruit and vegetable in the markets are on the rise as their prices reached highest during the Ramzan all over Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The price hike, overcharging and non-availability of seasonal fruit and vegetable in the markets are on the rise as their prices reached highest during the Ramzan all over Hazara division.

According to reports, a day before the holy month, onion price was 40-45 rupees per kg and on first Ramzan its price increased to 90-95 per kg similarly tomato prices remained between Rs 200, Ginger and garlic now being sold at Rs 240 and Rs 250 per kg, Potato 50-60 rupees per KG.

Before start of Ramzan Lemon were up to 150 rupees per Kg and its price increased to 360 rupees, Cucumber Rs 70 rupees per kg, Spinach 40 rupees per KG.

Fruit prices have also increased, as Apple are being sold at Rs 200 to Rs 300 per Kg, Afghan Pomegranate 250 rupees per Kg, oranges 200 to 300 rupees per dozen, while Watermelon Rs 100 per KG.

According to spokesman, the district governments of the division had also established 'Ramzan Sasta Bazar' and Kisan markets to tackle the price hike and provide relief to the people.

The district administrations also deputed price control magistrates and other officials to fix the prices of vegetable in the markets early in the morning to avoid hoarding and price hike.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Price Apple Market All

Recent Stories

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Muhammad Iqbal Awan posted as AC Latifabad

Muhammad Iqbal Awan posted as AC Latifabad

11 minutes ago
 Rs 315,600 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 315,600 fine imposed on profiteers

11 minutes ago
 Interviews held for vacant posts

Interviews held for vacant posts

11 minutes ago
 Russian Ombudswoman Confirms 86-for-86 People Exch ..

Russian Ombudswoman Confirms 86-for-86 People Exchange Between Ukraine, Russia

11 minutes ago
 Household Savings Rate in Eurozone Approaches Pre- ..

Household Savings Rate in Eurozone Approaches Pre-Pandemic Figures - Eurostat

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.