Vegetable ghee production decreases 3.30%, cooking oil increases 1.48% in 11 month

Domestic production of vegetable ghee during 11 months of financial year 2018-19 decreased by 3.30% as compared to the production of the corresponding period of last year

During the period form July-May, 2018-19 about 1.257 million tons of vegetable ghee was manufactured in the country as compared the manufacturing of 1.300 million tons of same period last year, according the data of large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

It is pertinent to mention here that LSMI production during the period under review witnessed about 3.5% reduction in 11 months of financial year ended on June 30, 2019 as compared to the same month of last year.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for May, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

On month on month basis, local production of vegetable ghee in May, 2019 was recorded at 113,810 tons as against the production of 148,091 tons of same month of last year.

However, during the period under review, local production of cooking oil grew by 1.48% as about 386,501 tons of cooking oil manufactured locally as against the 363,118 tons of same period of last year.

In May, 2019 about 33,889 tons of cooking oil produced locally which was recorded at 32,974 tond in same month of last year, the data added.