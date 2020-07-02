Vegetable imports decrease by 2.13% to $2251 mln: State Bank of Pakistan

The imports of vegetables products into the country witnessed a decrease of 2.13 percent during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):The imports of vegetables products into the country witnessed a decrease of 2.13 percent during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Pakistan imported vegetables products worth $ 2251.261 million during July-May (2019-20) against the imports of $ 2300.456 million during July-May (2018-19), showing nominal decline 2.13 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable imports included edible vegetables, import of which grew from $380.868 million last year to $472.022 million during the current fiscal year, showing increase of 23.93 percent.

The imports of cereals increased by 7.

62 percent, from $81.182 million to $87.372 million whereas the imports of vegetable planting materials also increased by 24.17 percent, from $26.094 million to $32.401 million, the data revealed.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included coffee, tea, Mate and spices, import of which declined from $593.303 million last year to $557.709 million during the current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 5.99 percent.

During the month under review, the imports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits decreased by 8.97 percent from $1142.833 million to $1040.273 million while the import of milling industry product also declined by 31.36 percent from $20.585 million to $14.128 million, the data added.