UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vegetable Imports Decrease By 2.13% To $2251 Mln: State Bank Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:48 PM

Vegetable imports decrease by 2.13% to $2251 mln: State Bank of Pakistan

The imports of vegetables products into the country witnessed a decrease of 2.13 percent during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):The imports of vegetables products into the country witnessed a decrease of 2.13 percent during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Pakistan imported vegetables products worth $ 2251.261 million during July-May (2019-20) against the imports of $ 2300.456 million during July-May (2018-19), showing nominal decline 2.13 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable imports included edible vegetables, import of which grew from $380.868 million last year to $472.022 million during the current fiscal year, showing increase of 23.93 percent.

The imports of cereals increased by 7.

62 percent, from $81.182 million to $87.372 million whereas the imports of vegetable planting materials also increased by 24.17 percent, from $26.094 million to $32.401 million, the data revealed.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included coffee, tea, Mate and spices, import of which declined from $593.303 million last year to $557.709 million during the current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 5.99 percent.

During the month under review, the imports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits decreased by 8.97 percent from $1142.833 million to $1040.273 million while the import of milling industry product also declined by 31.36 percent from $20.585 million to $14.128 million, the data added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import State Bank Of Pakistan Oil From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

25 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

1 hour ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.