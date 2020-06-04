Vegetable products exports witness an increase of 0.63% during 10 months: State Bank of Pakistan

The exports of vegetable products from the country witnessed an increase of 0.63 percent during the first ten months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):The exports of vegetable products from the country witnessed an increase of 0.63 percent during the first ten months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Pakistan exported vegetables products worth $ 2779.148 million during July-April (2019-20) against the exports of $ 2761.596 million during July-April (2018-19), showing nominal growth of 0.63 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable exports included edible vegetables, export of which grew from $190.059 million last year to $263.100 million during the current fiscal year, showing increase of 38.43 percent.

The exports of cereals increased by 3.

39 percent, from $1842.623 million to $1905.160 million whereas the exports of vegetable planting materials also increased by 19.96 percent, from $5.845 million to $6.996 million, the data revealed.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included coffee, tea, Mate and spices, export of which declined from $109.124 million last year to $91.988 million during the current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 15.70 percent.

During the month under review, the exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits decreased by 18.39 percent from $96.249 million to $78.541 million while the export of milling industry product also declined by 67.18 percent from $108.012 million to $35.445 million, the data added.

