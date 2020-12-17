UrduPoint.com
Vegetables Exports Increased Record 20.16%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Vegetables exports during first four months of FY 2020-21 increased by 20.16 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Oct 20, vegetables worth US $ 66,554 thousand exported as compared to US $ 55,386 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of tobacco increased by 9.72 per cent, Tobacco worth US $ 8,376 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 7,634 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, meat and meat products' exports increased by 5.83 per cent, worth US $ 102,998 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 97,300 thousand of same period of last year.

