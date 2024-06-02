Vegetables, meat prices go higher in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Prices of vegetables, poultry, mutton, beef, and other items have gone higher in Bahawalpur once again ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha, likely falling on June 17–18.

APP learned on Sunday that vegetables, fruits, poultry, mutton, beef, and other groceries were being sold out at higher rates in comparison with their rates a few days ago. Onion, which was sold out at Rs 70 to 80 per kilogram a few days ago, was sold out at Rs 100 per kg on Sunday.

Tomato, which was being sold out at Rs 20 to 30 per kg a few days ago, is now being sold out at Rs 50 per kg.

“The price of onion and tomato will get further increased ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha as hoarders have stored them in private stores to sell them out at higher prices during Eid days,” said Ibrar, a vegetable retailer.

The price of potato had also increased by Rs 60 to 70 per kg as it was being sold out at Rs 100 to 120 in Bahawalpur’s market on Sunday in comparison with its old price of Rs 40 to 50 per kg.

It is to be mentioned here that the relevant government departments had fixed the price of poultry meat at Rs 370 per kg, which is now being sold out at Rs 410 per kg in Bahawalpur. The district administration of Bahawalpur had fixed prices of beef at Rs 600 per kg and mutton at Rs 1,200 per kg, but it was sold out at Rs 900 to 1,100 and Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,200 per kg, respectively.

However, the price of eggs had dropped as they were sold at Rs 210 per dozen. The cause behind the decrease in eggs’ rate was said to be lower demand due to very hot weather being reported in Bahawalpur division.