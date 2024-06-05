Open Menu

Vegetables Prices Surge In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Vegetables’ prices have got momentum and surged again ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha in Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas.

APP learnt on Wednesday that prices of vegetables and grocerries have increased in local market of Bahawalpur ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha which is likely to fall on June 17 or 18.

Onion which earlier, was being sold out at Rs 70 to 80 per kilogram in Bahawalpur, now its price has jumped to Rs 120 to 140 per kg.

Tomato was sold out at Rs 20 to 30 per kg in Bahawalpur few days ago, now its price has increased to Rs 60 per kg.

The government departments concerned had fixed price of potato at Rs 60 to 75 per kg but today (Wednesday), it was being sold out at Rs 100 to 120 per kg in local market of Bahawalpur.

Ginger was sold out at Rs 700 per kg and garlic at Rs 400 per kg. Cabbage was sold out at rs 120 per kilogram. Lemon was sold out at Rs 800 per kg.

