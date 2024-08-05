Open Menu

Vegetables Worth $430.055 Mln, Fruits 343.188 Mln Exported In FY 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Over 1.126 million metric tons of vegetables valued at $430.055 million were exported during the financial year that ended on June 30, 2024, as compared to the exports of 1.336 million metric tons worth $300 million in the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-June, 2024, vegetable exports from the country grew by 43.20 per cent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the exports of fruits grew by 21.31 per cent as over 935,631 metric tons of fresh fruits worth $343.

532 million were also exported during the last financial year as compared to the exports of 627,133 metric tons valued at 283.188 million in the same period of the last year.

During the financial year that ended on June 30, 2024, overall food group exports grew by 46.77 per cent as food commodities valued at $7.369 billion were exported as compared to exports of $5.021 billion in the year 2022-23.

On the other hand food goods valued at 7.903 billion were imported during financial year 2023-24 as compared to the imports of $8.936 billion of the same period of the financial year 2022-23.

