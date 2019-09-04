UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vegetables Worth US$23.630 Mln, Fruits US$48.301 Mln Exported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:43 PM

Vegetables worth US$23.630 mln, fruits US$48.301 mln exported

The exports of vegetables, leguminous vegetables from the country during first month of current financial year had witnessed about 59.79% increase as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019):The exports of vegetables, leguminous vegetables from the country during first month of current financial year had witnessed about 59.79% increase as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, vegetables and leguminous vegetables (pulses) worth US$ 23.630 million exported as against the exports of US$ 14.788 million of the same month of last year, according the data of State Bank of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the exports of fruits from the country also witnessed about 17.

18% growth during the period under review and fruits worth of US$48.301 million exported as compared the exports of US$41.253 million of same month of last year.

In first month of current financial year, country earned US$36.429 million by exporting fish and fish preparations as against US$22.323 million of same period of last year, which was up by 63.1%.

Meanwhile, meat and meat preparations worth US$23.455 million exported in first month of fiscal year 2019-20 which was stood at US$16.037 million of same month of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Same July 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Turkey registers nearly 68,000 vehicles in July

7 minutes ago

Misbah appointed Pakistan head coach, Waqar bowlin ..

6 minutes ago

Tolerance Monthly Bulletin: Values of tolerance do ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan appoints Misbah head coach, chief selecto ..

6 minutes ago

Documentary highlighting historic Pope visit to UA ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes notice of reported ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.