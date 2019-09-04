Vegetables worth US$23.630 mln, fruits US$48.301 mln exported

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019):The exports of vegetables, leguminous vegetables from the country during first month of current financial year had witnessed about 59.79% increase as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, vegetables and leguminous vegetables (pulses) worth US$ 23.630 million exported as against the exports of US$ 14.788 million of the same month of last year, according the data of State Bank of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the exports of fruits from the country also witnessed about 17.

18% growth during the period under review and fruits worth of US$48.301 million exported as compared the exports of US$41.253 million of same month of last year.

In first month of current financial year, country earned US$36.429 million by exporting fish and fish preparations as against US$22.323 million of same period of last year, which was up by 63.1%.

Meanwhile, meat and meat preparations worth US$23.455 million exported in first month of fiscal year 2019-20 which was stood at US$16.037 million of same month of last year.