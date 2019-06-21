Vehicles manufacturers increased prices enormously

The foreign vehicle manufacturing companies have increased the prices after budget 2019.The companies including Honda and Toyota have increased the prices of their vehicles after the budget announcement in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) The foreign vehicle manufacturing companies have increased the prices after budget 2019.The companies including Honda and Toyota have increased the prices of their vehicles after the budget announcement in Pakistan.The increase would also affect the vehicles given by the banks to customers on loan.

The banks are now demanding the extra amounts from the customers, which increased the financial budget for them.The present government heeds no attention and allowed the vehicle manufacturing companies to loot the public.The customers have appealed the government to urgently take the notice of the matter and bound the companies to increase their rates with effect from 01 July.According to sources the price of Honda Civic increased 5 lacs and Honda City 2 lacs.