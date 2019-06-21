UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehicles Manufacturers Increased Prices Enormously

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:55 PM

Vehicles manufacturers increased prices enormously

The foreign vehicle manufacturing companies have increased the prices after budget 2019.The companies including Honda and Toyota have increased the prices of their vehicles after the budget announcement in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) The foreign vehicle manufacturing companies have increased the prices after budget 2019.The companies including Honda and Toyota have increased the prices of their vehicles after the budget announcement in Pakistan.The increase would also affect the vehicles given by the banks to customers on loan.

The banks are now demanding the extra amounts from the customers, which increased the financial budget for them.The present government heeds no attention and allowed the vehicle manufacturing companies to loot the public.The customers have appealed the government to urgently take the notice of the matter and bound the companies to increase their rates with effect from 01 July.According to sources the price of Honda Civic increased 5 lacs and Honda City 2 lacs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Poor Budget Company Rent Vehicles Vehicle Honda Rawalpindi Price May June July 2019 From Government Toyota Million

Recent Stories

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Raw ..

6 minutes ago

Philippine Security Adviser Says Discussed South C ..

1 minute ago

Tennis: Mallorca WTA results

1 minute ago

Malinga rocks England with early double strike

1 minute ago

Auger-Aliassime ousts top seed Tsitsipas at Queen' ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception hosted by Sult ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.