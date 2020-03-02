Venezuela Detains 2 Managers of State Oil Company for Handing Secret Information to US

The presidential commission responsible for restructuring and defense of Petroleos de Venezuela S.A (PDVSA) state-run oil company announced on Monday detention of managers Alfredo Chirinos and Aryenis Torrealba, on suspicion of handing over confidential information to the United States

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The presidential commission responsible for restructuring and defense of Petroleos de Venezuela S.A (PDVSA) state-run oil company announced on Monday detention of managers Alfredo Chirinos and Aryenis Torrealba, on suspicion of handing over confidential information to the United States.

"Both functionaries are responsible for giving strategic, sensitive, and confidential information to the government of the United States of North America in order to attack our petroleum industry by imposing unilateral and illegal sanctions violating the international law," the commission said in a statement read on Venezolana de Television channel.