Venezuela Exploring Military Deployments at Oil Facilities After Rocket Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Venezuelan authorities are looking to deploy armed forces units to protect oil production facilities from "attack and sabotage" after a major facility came under attack last month, the country's military said in a tweet.

In late October, President Nicolas Maduro said that a major oil refinery plant operated by the state-owned PDVSA was targeted by a long-range weapon of unknown origin.

"@CeballosIchaso [Admiral Remigio Ceballos] held a working meeting with @TareckPSUV [Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami] and PDVSA staff to discuss plans for the security and protection of the Paraguana oil refinery complex. Deployment and organization of military forces to prevent attacks and sabotage in the industry is highlighted," a tweet by the Strategic Command Operations read.

The Paraguana refinery complex is one of the largest of its kind in the world and processes well over half of the country's crude oil extracts.