UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Hopes Extended OPEC+ Deal Will Buoy Oil Prices - Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Venezuela Hopes Extended OPEC+ Deal Will Buoy Oil Prices - Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Venezuela expects the extended oil cuts deal of OPEC and allied producers to help them achieve fairer crude prices and allow the global economy to rebound, its oil minister said Saturday.

"We have ratified an agreement that will have an impact on the global financial system and drive the post-pandemic economic recovery," Tareck El Aissami told Sputnik.

He said Venezuela will monitor the effect the deal will have on the global energy industry and hoped that the OPEC+ format will contribute to a continued dialogue between exporters and consumers and help them find balance.

The 23-nation alliance agreed on Saturday to extend production cuts through the end of July. The countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will take a cumulative 9.7 million barrels a day off the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Alliance Saudi Arabia Venezuela July Market Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

30 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

1 hour ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

57 minutes ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

2 hours ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.