Venezuela Hopes US Sanctions on Rosneft Will Not Affect Moscow-Caracas Ties - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Venezuela hopes that Washington's sanctions on a Rosneft subsidiary, imposed over its cooperation with the Latin American country, will not affect relations between Moscow and Caracas, while the restrictions are already causing damage to the Venezuelan people, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We hope this [US sanctions against Rosneft Trading] will not hurt future relations of Venezuela and our oil company [PDVSA] and Rosneft. But it does cause considerable damage to us and our people, because it doesn't let our people get all the means that we have to get, that we get through a normal way, when we produce and sell our oil.

They say all these measures are targeted at Venezuelan government and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but truly all these actions are against our people," Tortosa said,� asked about the effect of the US sanctions.

"We reject such type of actions from the US's side. This is not a new behavior, they have a goal: by any means to have either a coup against our president, or to accuse the legitimate constitutional government, chaired by president Maduro, and put their own man, and we all know who he is," Tortosa added.