Venezuela Plans to Diversify Energy Market by Expanding Global Cooperation - Oil Minister

Venezuela plans to diversify its energy market through expanding cooperation with global partners and it is now studying various spheres more actively, Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019)

"We have a plan, we are working to diversify the market. Of course, the North American market is important, but there are other markets as well, and Venezuela will work with them. We have strategic allies, we are primed for growth, and if we used to study certain spheres cautiously, we are now much more active," Quevedo said.

Quevedo noted that the Latin American nation had already decided on steps it would take to achieve its aim of bringing oil production to over 2 million barrels per day by 2020.

"As for 2020, the budget is ready. We expect production to reach over 2 million barrels per day, as our capacities allow this, and we have always aimed at a level of 2 million barrels per day and more. It is necessary to restore production, corresponding to our capacities, through ... attracting investment," Quevedo specified.

Meanwhile, the country plans to bring its oil production to 1.5-1.6 million barrels per day in 2019, restoring the 2018 level. Current production does not exceed 1 million barrels per day.