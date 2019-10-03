Venezuela Plans to Restore 2018 Oil Production Level in 2019 - Oil Minister

(@imziishan)

Venezuela plans to increase its oil production to 1.5-1.6 million barrels per day in 2019, while the current output does not reach 1 million barrels per day, thus regaining 2018 level, Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said on Thursday

"Our current production level is less than 1 million [barrels] daily ...

We have enough instruments now, we are changing our work with new clients. This year we have a plan to regain the 2018 level, 1.5-1.6 million [barrels per day]," Quevedo said at a plenary session at the Russian Energy Week.

