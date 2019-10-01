Venezuela Provides New Debt Payment to Russia - Russian Finance Ministry

Venezuela has provided a new debt payment to Russia, the Russian Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Venezuela has provided another debt payment to Russia," the Finance Ministry said, without specifying the amount of the payment.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in spring that Venezuela was expected to provide a 200 million rubles ($3.07 million) payment in the fall.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak has said that Venezuela is due to provide payments twice a year to repay its $3 billion debt. The previous payment was made in April. Venezuela is currently paying off only interest on the debt and will later start repaying the loan itself.