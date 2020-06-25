Venezuela Reached Several Agreements on Finance With Russia - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia and Venezuela have reached several financial agreements, their details are being worked out, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Thursday.

"We have strong financial ties with Russia.

We have reached a number of agreements in the realm of finance, their details are currently being worked out," Arreaza said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 tv channel.

He added that Caracas would like to intensify the realization of a few mutually beneficial industrial, energy, and mining projects.

Arreaza has come to Moscow to head Venezuela's delegation at the military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.