Venezuela Reduces Advance Payment Debt To Russia's Rosneft To $800Mln In Q3 2019 - Rosneft

Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

Venezuela Reduces Advance Payment Debt to Russia's Rosneft to $800Mln in Q3 2019 - Rosneft

Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA has reduced its advance payment debt owed to Russia's Rosneft from $1.1 billion to $800 million in the third quarter of 2019, according to the presentation of the Russian company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA has reduced its advance payment debt owed to Russia's Rosneft from $1.1 billion to $800 million in the third quarter of 2019, according to the presentation of the Russian company.

According to Rosneft, PDVSA's advance payment debt amounted to $1.8 billion as of the end of the first quarter of the year, to $2.3 billion as of the end of 2018 and to $4.6 billion as of late 2017.

