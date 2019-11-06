- Home
Venezuela Reduces Advance Payment Debt To Russia's Rosneft To $800Mln In Q3 2019 - Rosneft
Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA has reduced its advance payment debt owed to Russia's Rosneft from $1.1 billion to $800 million in the third quarter of 2019, according to the presentation of the Russian company
According to Rosneft, PDVSA's advance payment debt amounted to $1.8 billion as of the end of the first quarter of the year, to $2.3 billion as of the end of 2018 and to $4.6 billion as of late 2017.