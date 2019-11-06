(@FahadShabbir)

Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA has reduced its advance payment debt owed to Russia's Rosneft from $1.1 billion to $800 million in the third quarter of 2019, according to the presentation of the Russian company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Venezuela 's national oil company PDVSA has reduced its advance payment debt owed to Russia 's Rosneft from $1.1 billion to $800 million in the third quarter of 2019 , according to the presentation of the Russian

According to Rosneft, PDVSA's advance payment debt amounted to $1.8 billion as of the end of the first quarter of the year, to $2.3 billion as of the end of 2018 and to $4.6 billion as of late 2017.