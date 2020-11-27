UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Resumes Direct Oil Export To China Despite US Sanctions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Venezuela Resumes Direct Oil Export to China Despite US Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Caracas resumed direct oil deliveries to China after more than a year of hiatus due to the US sanctions, Reuters agency reported on Friday, citing Refitiv Eikon tracking data and internal documents of Venezuelan PDVSA state oil company.

According to the agency, China National Petroleum Corp and PetroChina state companies have stopped loading oil cargoes in the Venezuelan ports since August 2019 after the US expanded sanctions on Venezuela to include any foreign firms dealing with PDVSA.

According to the TankerTrackers monitoring service, the first tanker to resume the direct crude shipment to China was the Kyoto vessel which loaded 1.

8 million barrels of oil at the Venezuelan Jose port at the end of August.

Another tanker, Warrior King, discharged the Venezuelan crude at the Chinese port Bayuquan, and PetroChina tankers loaded the crude in Venezuela in November, the agency said referring to PDVSA's export schedules and shipping documents and Refinitiv Eikon data.

For the last five years the US have introduced a series of sanctions against Venezuela, in particular its state oil company PDSVA. The sanctions include a freeze on Venezuelan accounts in Europe and the blocking of PDSVA's assets in the US jurisdiction as well as the prohibition on transactions with them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe China Company Oil Kyoto Caracas Venezuela August November 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Gas shortfall may worsen in coming days, reports

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate president of Burkina Faso ..

11 minutes ago

Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Army's ..

12 minutes ago

“Pakistani players must be punished,” prominen ..

19 minutes ago

Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibiou ..

13 minutes ago

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.