UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Resumes Operation Of Two Oil Refineries - Maduro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:10 AM

Venezuela Resumes Operation of Two Oil Refineries - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the operation of two oil refineries had been restored and the country had become self-sufficient in gasoline supplies for domestic use.

"Venezuela is already producing everything it needs for domestic consumption.

Two refineries have been commissioned despite brutal attacks," Maduro said in a speech broadcast in his Twitter microblog.

The politician did not specify which refineries he meant, and added that despite these successes, purchases of gasoline from abroad for October and subsequent months did not stop yet.

Earlier, the authorities reported that the supply of components and units for the refineries was carried out by Iran.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Oil Venezuela October From

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

3 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

6 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

6 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

6 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

5 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.