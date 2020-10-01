Venezuela Resumes Operation of Two Oil Refineries - Maduro

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the operation of two oil refineries had been restored and the country had become self-sufficient in gasoline supplies for domestic use.

"Venezuela is already producing everything it needs for domestic consumption.

Two refineries have been commissioned despite brutal attacks," Maduro said in a speech broadcast in his Twitter microblog.

The politician did not specify which refineries he meant, and added that despite these successes, purchases of gasoline from abroad for October and subsequent months did not stop yet.

Earlier, the authorities reported that the supply of components and units for the refineries was carried out by Iran.