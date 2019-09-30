UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Resumes Talks On External Debt Payments - Maduro

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Venezuela Resumes Talks on External Debt Payments - Maduro

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Venezuela resumes negotiations and contacts on external debt payments, and demands in return to open international financing again, President Nicolas Maduro said Monday.

"Venezuela has announced a review of all its external obligations, and we have included debts in this review.

The Vice President [Delsey Rodriguez] and Vice President of Economics are at the negotiating table with all Venezuela debt holders ... I have instructed to resume negotiations on the debt," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

"We are ready for negotiations and the fulfillment of all our obligations in exchange for opening the doors for international refinancing and financing, which every country has the right to," Maduro emphasized.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Twitter Venezuela All

Recent Stories

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

11 minutes ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

16 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

26 minutes ago

UAE intensifying humanitarian efforts globally: Ha ..

41 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

54 minutes ago

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.