Venezuela Resumes Talks on External Debt Payments - Maduro

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Venezuela resumes negotiations and contacts on external debt payments, and demands in return to open international financing again, President Nicolas Maduro said Monday.

"Venezuela has announced a review of all its external obligations, and we have included debts in this review.

The Vice President [Delsey Rodriguez] and Vice President of Economics are at the negotiating table with all Venezuela debt holders ... I have instructed to resume negotiations on the debt," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

"We are ready for negotiations and the fulfillment of all our obligations in exchange for opening the doors for international refinancing and financing, which every country has the right to," Maduro emphasized.