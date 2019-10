Venezuela Seeks Bringing Oil Production to 2Mln Bpd in 2020 - PDVSA Head

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Venezuela aims at bringing its average oil production to over 2 million barrels per day in 2020, Manuel Quevedo, Venezuelan oil minister and the head of national energy company PDVSA, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We aim at over 2 million barrels per day in 2020. This is our aim, this is our plan," Quevedo said.