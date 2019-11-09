UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Shuts Outlet Of US Drilling Firm Baker Hughes Over Tax Evasion - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Venezuela Shuts Outlet of US Drilling Firm Baker Hughes Over Tax Evasion - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The mayor of Canada de Urdaneta in Venezuela has ordered the seizure of facilities belonging to the US-based oil industry firm Baker Hughes over "chronic" tax evasion, media said Friday.

The takeover of the company's warehouse and offices took place on Thursday morning in the presence of municipal officials and local police, the UK-based Argus Media publication said.

"We executed an administrative measure that temporarily shuts the installations until Baker Hughes pays all of the municipal taxes it owes Canada de Urdaneta," Mayor Orlando Urdaneta was quoted as saying.

He said Baker Hughes' installations were shut after the municipal authorities exhausted all options for resolving the tax problem through a "frank dialogue."

Baker Hughes has been operating in Venezuela under a temporary sanctions waiver provided by the US Treasury. It has been extended until January 22.

The company did not provide any comments. The publication suggested that the takeover took place without authorization from Caracas, the regional authorities or the state oil company, PDVSA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Canada Company Oil Hughes Orlando Caracas Venezuela January Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

54 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

2 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

2 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

2 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Govt not to do politics on Nawaz Sharif's health: ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.