Venezuela Signs Contract With Chevron To Continue Oil Production - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 01:40 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Venezuela has signed a contract with US oil major Chevron to continue oil production, Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said.

"Today we signed important contracts for the continuation of oil production by US Chevron," he told the VTV broadcaster.

Earlier, the US Treasury eased sanctions against Venezuela, including lifting the embargo on oil supplies from the Latin American country.

Chevron is partnering with PDVSA on four oil fields that, according to Bloomberg estimates, cut production to around 50,000 barrels per day from 160,000 barrels per day in 2018.

