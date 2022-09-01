UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Stands Ready To Sell Oil To Any Interested Country, Including Serbia - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Venezuela Stands Ready to Sell Oil to Any Interested Country, Including Serbia - Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Venezuela is ready to deliver its oil to Serbia, the United States, and any other country interested in oil supplies, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Thursday.

"If the government of Serbia, the US, or any other country in the world, or any other company in the world, including private companies, are interested in buying oil, that is excellent," El Aissami told journalists.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Reuters on Monday that Belgrade was preparing an alternative to Russian oil supplies, including deliveries from Iraq and Venezuela.

In mid-June, Vucic said that Serbia will not be able to import oil from Russia, which is delivered by tankers to Croatia and then sent through the Adriatic oil pipeline for processing, from November 1 due to Western sanctions against Moscow. Earlier, he repeatedly pointed out that crude oil from Iraq was $31 per barrel more expensive than Russian oil, adding that this would lead to budget losses of $600 million a year.

