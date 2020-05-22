UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Sues Bank Of England Over Gold Reserves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:33 AM

Venezuela sues Bank of England over gold reserves

Lawyers for Venezuela's central bank said Thursday they had launched legal action against the Bank of England, demanding the release of gold reserves to be used to tackle the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ):Lawyers for Venezuela's central bank said Thursday they had launched legal action against the Bank of England, demanding the release of gold reserves to be used to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

London-based firm Zaiwalla & Co said it had been instructed by the Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) "to issue a claim against the Bank of England for the release of USD $1 billion of Venezuela's gold reserves to help the country combat COVID-19".

It said BCV wrote last month to the Bank of England requesting the gold be transferred to the UN Development Programme (UNDP), which is working to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the cash-strapped country.

"The BoE refused to confirm it would act on instructions on the basis that it does not recognise the authority of the current management of the BCV and the Venezuelan government," the firm said.

In February last year, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro accused the Bank of England of holding onto "more than 80 tons of gold" that belonged to his country.

But opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognised as Venezuela's true leader by around 50 countries including Britain, has asked London not to release it.

In submissions to the High Court, revealed at a remote hearing on Thursday, the Bank of England said it was "caught in the middle" of rival claims to control the BCV.

Its lawyer Brian Kennelly said that if the BCV board appointed by Maduro was not "the duly authorised representatives of the BCV, then it would be unlawful for the Bank of England to deal with the gold in accordance with their instructions".

Samuel Moncada, Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations, accused the Bank of England of a "crime against humanity".

"It is not the first time that the Bank of England has acted as a looting agent against the people. Now it violates contracts and swindles nations by taking advantage of the pandemic," he tweeted.

The case was adjourned for a trial in June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing United Nations Lawyers Bank London Venezuela United States Dollars February June Undp Gold Government Billion Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 22, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Pakistan all set to counter impending locust invas ..

4 minutes ago

Japan consumer prices log first drop in more than ..

4 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Russian economy to shrink 9.5% in Q2 in virus stan ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo shares open flat, eyes on China

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.