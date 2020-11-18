Venezuela Supports 3-Month Extension of Current OPEC+ Production Cuts - Oil Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Venezuela supports the extension of the current restrictions on oil production, reached by OPEC+, by three months, Vice President, Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami said.

"Venezuela supports a three-month extension of the 7.

7 million barrels per day production cut to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market," El Aissami wrote on Twitter.

The OPEC+ committee on Tuesday discussed the situation on the oil market amid the second wave of coronavirus and the feasibility of increasing the alliance's production from 2021 in these conditions. As a result, no recommendation was made, although a day earlier, OPEC+ experts recommended that ministers consider maintaining the current production restrictions for the first quarter or for the first half of 2021.