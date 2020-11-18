UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Supports 3-Month Extension Of Current OPEC+ Production Cuts - Oil Minister

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:10 AM

Venezuela Supports 3-Month Extension of Current OPEC+ Production Cuts - Oil Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Venezuela supports the extension of the current restrictions on oil production, reached by OPEC+, by three months, Vice President, Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami said.

"Venezuela supports a three-month extension of the 7.

7 million barrels per day production cut to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market," El Aissami wrote on Twitter.

The OPEC+ committee on Tuesday discussed the situation on the oil market amid the second wave of coronavirus and the feasibility of increasing the alliance's production from 2021 in these conditions. As a result, no recommendation was made, although a day earlier, OPEC+ experts recommended that ministers consider maintaining the current production restrictions for the first quarter or for the first half of 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter Oil Alliance Venezuela Market From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

7 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

7 hours ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

7 hours ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

7 hours ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.