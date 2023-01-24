Venezuela Supports Idea To Create Regional Currency - President Maduro
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 09:20 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed support for the idea to create a regional currency.
Earlier, the leaders of Brazil and Argentina said such talks were under way.
"Venezuela is ready and we support the initiative to create a Latin American and Caribbean Currency," Maduro said during a march in Caracas against blockade and sanctions.
"Independence, unity and liberation for Latin America and the Caribbean!" he said.