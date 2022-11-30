Venezuela to Resume Lending to Travel Agencies in Foreign Currency - Maduro

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Venezuelan private and state banks will resume lending to travel agencies in foreign Currency, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We are going to reactivate and revive in a special form the banking investment portfolio for tourism, the tourism portfolio with loans in foreign currency, in Dollars, from private and state banks, to increase the portfolio of loans in all currencies," Maduro said in a statement at the Fitven 2022 tourism fair in the state of Anzoategui.

According to him, the initiative is an integral part of the government's economic plan aimed at developing new manufacturing industries. The tourism industry in Venezuela, the Venezuelan leader said, has been growing since last year.