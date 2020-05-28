Venezuela to Review Imported Gasoline Price for Domestic Market - Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appointed a team of specialists from the government to implement a plan of gas distribution in the country and review the price for imported fuel in the domestic market, which has been one of the lowest in the world due to government subsidies

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appointed a team of specialists from the government to implement a plan of gas distribution in the country and review the price for imported fuel in the domestic market, which has been one of the lowest in the world due to government subsidies.

Recently, the shutdown of many refineries of the national oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) led to the need for imports and subsequent increases in the price.

"We buy gasoline abroad, from Iran and other countries, for Dollars. Many people suggest, and I agree that gasoline will have to be charged. I will send a special team of consultants and specialists to assess the cost of gasoline. It will be laid down in the normalization plan and regulation, and I ask for support and understanding from Venezuela," Maduro said in an address broadcast by the VTV channel.

The president said on Wednesday that three of five Iranian tankers with fuel and oil refinery equipment had arrived in Venezuela.

The deliveries are taking place despite US warnings of fresh sanctions on both Tehran and Caracas, although officials in Washington have stated that there are no current operations planned to stop Iranian tankers en route to the South American country.

On May 14, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza stated that Washington's tracing and tracking of fuel tankers entering Venezuelan waters constituted a violation of international law.