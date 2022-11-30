UrduPoint.com

Venezuela To Sign New Oil Production Contracts With Chevron In Coming Hours - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 01:07 AM

Venezuela to Sign New Oil Production Contracts With Chevron in Coming Hours - Minister

The Venezuelan government will sign new agreements on joint business and oil production with the American oil corporation Chevron in the coming hours, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The Venezuelan government will sign new agreements on joint business and oil production with the American oil corporation Chevron in the coming hours, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, El Aissami held negotiations with the president of Chevron's operations in Venezuela, Javier La Rosa.

"I had a successful working meeting with La Rosa; this oil company will celebrate 100 years of operation in Venezuela in 2023. In the next few hours, we will sign contracts to promote the development of joint ventures and oil production, as always - under the terms set out in the Constitution and other Venezuelan laws," the oil minister said on Twitter.

The United States relaxed oil sanctions against Venezuela last week after the Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, and the opposition resumed talks in Mexico City and came to an agreement on addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Chevron became the first American oil company to receive authorization from the US government to extract oil in Venezuela.

The US imposed a series of sanctions against Venezuela in 2019 and blocked $7 billion worth of assets of Venezuelan state-run oil and gas company PDVSA in US jurisdiction. In 2020, Venezuela filed a complaint with the Hague Tribunal against the US restrictions on the country.

In late June, a US government delegation arrived in Caracas to continue talks that began on March 5 after the break in diplomatic relations in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Twitter Company Oil Mexico City Caracas United States Venezuela March June Gas 2019 2020 From Government Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Germany vow to learn from 2018 in World Cup last-c ..

Germany vow to learn from 2018 in World Cup last-chance saloon

2 minutes ago
 Killer of S.African anti-apartheid hero Hani stabb ..

Killer of S.African anti-apartheid hero Hani stabbed in jail: prison

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Plans to Provide Patriot Miss ..

Pentagon Says Has No Plans to Provide Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Rare 'Don Quixote' editions sold in UK go up for a ..

Rare 'Don Quixote' editions sold in UK go up for auction

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan is a threat to national unity: Rana San ..

Imran Khan is a threat to national unity: Rana Sana

4 minutes ago
 Iran v United States World Cup line-ups

Iran v United States World Cup line-ups

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.