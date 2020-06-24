UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says To Meet Russian Deputy Prime Minister To Discuss Economy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:35 PM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says to Meet Russian Deputy Prime Minister to Discuss Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said he will meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, he told reporters in Moscow.

"In the coming hours, or maybe tomorrow, we will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Borisov to assess the agenda of the joint high-level intergovernmental commission between Venezuela and Russia. We are confident that we can continue to strengthen our cooperation and expand areas of cooperation. The natural resources of Venezuela, which belong to the Venezuelans, are also open to legitimate and honest investments by Russian citizens and to the scientific potential of Russia," Arreaza said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

